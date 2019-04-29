Dashcam video captures car striking woman as she crosses Hollywood street

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Dashcam video captured a woman being hit while crossing the street in Hollywood.

The incident happened on Johnson Street, near North 28th Avenue, Sunday.

A camera on Bianca Mantovani’s car captured the incident.

“A lot of people came out of their cars to help her, and I immediately called 911,” she said. “It all kind of happened in slow motion. I know that she saw her coming, and she just couldn’t react quick enough to it because she did put her hand out. She was trying to back up from the car, but the lady … she wasn’t paying attention, and she just hit her.”

The video showed multiple people getting out of the cars to help the woman. The driver that hit her was among them.

“She ended up getting up and walked to the car with the lady, and the lady took her to the hospital, to Memorial down the street,” she said.

Manotvani said she has been left thinking about the victim and hopes her injuries were not serious.

“I really hope she’s OK,” she said. “I don’t think that she understood or felt the pain because it takes a while to feel the pain after a shock like that, so I really hope that she’s OK.”

Hollywood Police said the victim suffered only minor injuries and is expected to be OK.

