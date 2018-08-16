Dania Beach tenants say future uncertain after building’s wall collapse

DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Three Dania Beach families said they are facing an uncertain future a week after they were displaced due to a partial wall collapse at their apartment building.

The tenants were forced out of their units after part of a wall became detached from their apartment building near North Federal Highway and Northwest First Street, Aug. 9.

A week later, the wall is still dangling from the structure, and Federal Highway remains partially closed near the structure.

The residents said the hotel stay provided for them is set to expire on Friday, leaving them with no place to go.

“I don’t know what I’m going to do,” said resident Jazmine Khaleel as she held her three-day-old baby in her arms. “It’s just frustrating. It’s like, you guys couldn’t have told us ahead of time?”

“It’s up in the air. Right now, it’s basically up in the air,” said resident Willie Shorter.

She and the rest of the displaced tenants have been staying at Hotel Morrison, located across the street from their building. They believe the construction company who was working on a project in the plot next to their building has been paying for their stay, but they’re not entirely sure.

Shorter said he was in the living room last Thursday when he felt a rumble.

“I remember waking up to a loud thunder, boom. I thought it was an earthquake or that I was dreaming,” he said.

Shorter’s wife, Yalera Shorter, said no one’s been allowed inside since the collapse.

“I was supposed to start school yesterday. My books, computer, everything is in the apartment,” she said, “so this has just been really a hassle.”

Now, just as the wall seems to dangle in the air so do these families’ futures.

“Not knowing. Do you know what I’m saying? Where we’re gonna go? What’s the next move?” said Yalera Shorter.

7News has reached out to the owner of the construction company working at the lot next door to the tenants’ building, but a spokesperson has not responded.

Dania Beach officials said it’s up to the owner of the building whether to fix the wall or tear the structure down.

