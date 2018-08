ORLANDO, Fla. (WSVN) — A Dalmatian is now officially a graduate of University of Central Florida in Orlando.

Paisley the Dalmatian graduated with a degree in providing service to her owner and fellow graduate, Casey.

Which one of us graduated πŸ˜‚πŸ˜‚ my service dog went to class too, she deserved a cap 🐢❀️ pic.twitter.com/lmOHsNyJw8 — βš‘οΈπŸ’™βš‘οΈ (@itsbrunotimee) August 3, 2018

The good pup also posed for pictures with Casey, wearing a custom-made graduation cap.

UCF sent Paisley’s degree to the family.

