MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Cyclists pedaling for a cause took off from Miami Gardens, as they set off on a 270-mile ride to honor fallen heroes.

The 21st annual Florida Tour de Force bicycle ride got underway on Monday. The charity ride aims to honor and raise money for Florida’s law enforcement fallen heroes.

This year, Miami-Dade Police Maj. Ricky Carter, who lost both his legs in a motorcycle accident, is riding for his fellow brothers and sisters in uniform.

“It’s a lot of officers who go through difficulties and hardships, particularly in South Florida,” said Carter, “and a cause like this is very important, because is gives us an opportunity to help those officers to give them the assistance that they need so they can keep fighting for their communities.”

The riders’ five-day trek to Orlando will end Friday.

