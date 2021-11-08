MIAMI (WSVN) - Children across the Sunshine State have joined the more than 12 million Floridians vaccinated against COVID-19 after a national pharmacy chain began administering the shots to the younger demographic.

7News cameras captured a long line outside a CVS pharmacy in Miami, Sunday afternoon.

The young patients expressed relief at having received their shot at protection from the virus.

“I feel good,” said Ana.

“I feel pretty happy now since I feel more safe,” said Jayden.

As of Sunday, CVS became the latest pharmacy chain administering kid-sized doses of the Pfizer vaccine to children ages 5 to 11, less than a week after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention gave the green light to the two-dose shot.

CVS joins Walgreens, Winn-Dixie, Fresco y Más and several other major retailers in providing the vaccine to children in this age group.

For some parents, the recommendation could not come soon enough.

“I’ve been waiting for this day for months,” said Faye Brown.

Brown said she signed up for the shot on CVS’ website and was able to secure one of the first available appointments for her son Jayden.

Brown said the boy is the last person in her family to receive the vaccine.

“I listened to the doctors, and I knew that as soon as this was available, my child was going to get it,” she said.

Fellow parent Bruce Horning said he jumped at the chance to get his daughter Ana inoculated as his family looks toward the holidays.

“We are going to go see my mother. She’s going to see her other grandmother. It just seems like it would be safe,” he said.

Health experts say children are at high risk of contracting and spreading COVID-19, though far less likely to develop severe side effects or die from it.

They say, like adults, children may develop an immune response.

“The most common side effects for kids post vaccine are a sore arm, fatigue and headache,” said board certified pediatrician Dr. Stephanie Whyte. “They are usually mild and resolve in a day or two.”

Miami-Dade County Public Schools are expected to announce vaccination sites for children sometime this week.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

