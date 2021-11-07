AVENTURA, FLA. (WSVN) - - Some of South Florida’s youngest residents are finally taking their turn at getting a shot of protection against COVID-19.

Pfizer shots began being administered across the country on Saturday for children between 5 and 11 years old, and some local spots opened their doors to welcome the young patients.

7News cameras captured families waiting at a Walgreens pharmacy in Aventura, Saturday afternoon.

“Here at Walgreens we are starting the pediatric Pfizer COVID vaccinations,” said pharmacist Anneliese Szutenback.

Walgreens, Winn-Dixie, Fresco y Man and CVS pharmacies throughout South Florida are now offering that shot of protection for children.

Appointments at several Walgreens locations in Miami-Dade County were already booked through the weekend, less than three days after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved Pfizer’s vaccine for children ages 5 to 11.

Some children who spoke with 7News said it’s about time.

“It feels good, because we haven’t really been able to go to Disney World or anything,” said Sammy Papir. “When me and my sister get my vaccine, it will be all changed,” said.

Sammy and his mother, Jessica Papir, were among those first in line for the shot at the Walgreens in Aventura, but not without a little hesitation.

“Of course, it’s new, and I’m a parent, a mom,” said Papir. “I’m nervous about everything, but I feel like it’s safe, and it’s the right thing to do.”

In the last few weeks, Miami-Dade and Broward County school districts relaxed mask mandates for middle and high school students.

Sammy hopes that by getting the shot, he won’t constantly have to wear a face covering.

“I’m kind of just excited to just it over with, ;cause then I have to wait until I get my next vaccine, then the booster, and then it’s all going to be done, and I don’t have to wear this mask anymore,” he said.

Employees at CVS pharmacies said they’re trying to make the process more kid-friendly by offering coloring books and crayons. Their appointment slots are set to begin Sunday.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.