MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver is now in custody after leading authorities on a chase following a bank robbery in Margate.

According to FBI officials, a man robbed a TD Bank at 490 North State Road 7 in Margate just before 11:30 a.m. Thursday and fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money.

Margate Police responded to the scene and spotted the man in a red Ford Mustang.

7SkyForce hovered over the Mustang as it drove along the southbound lanes of the Florida Turnpike near Hollywood Boulevard at over 120 miles per hour.

#BREAKING: Police chase on the Palmetto Expressway southbound. https://t.co/BiGjL5x2WX — WSVN 7 News (@wsvn) January 6, 2022

Just before noon, the Mustang made its way into Miami-Dade County.

The vehicle eventually exited State Road 826 at 27th Avenue in Northwest Miami-Dade and sped through a neighborhood.

The Mustang pulled up to a house along Kalandar Street and Kasim Street in Opa-Locka, crashing into the front gate.

“I heard something crash, and I didn’t know what it was,” said a teen.

The driver got out of the vehicle and appeared to be talking on the phone.

He then ran to the front steps of the home and someone opened the door let him in.

Moments later, he exited the home, went back to the car, grabbed something, and ran back inside the house.

Shortly after, authorities arrived at the scene.

“When I see the police is coming, he got up and he started looking nervous,” said a teen.

Officers surrounded the home where a man opened the door and let officers inside.

“The security guard at the office was watching it on the news, and I kept saying, ‘Wait, that’s the house where my baby is,'” said Seandra Pennie, the parent of the girl inside the house.

Pennie’s daughter was inside the house.

“I panicked. I called my boss, I left work and everybody was like, ‘Go, go, go,’ so I literally flew here from Liberty City to make sure they were OK,” said Pennie.

Moments after, the suspected driver was seen leaving the home in handcuffs. Everyone in the house is OK.

“The end goal is that no one was hurt, and I’m glad nobody was hurt,” said Pennie.

The FBI has since taken over the investigation.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.