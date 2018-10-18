Crooks seen robbing Aventura Sprint store in new surveillance video

AVENTURA, FLA. (WSVN) - - Police are hoping newly released surveillance video will help them catch the crooks behind an Aventura phone store break-in.

The video shows a pair of bandits using a sledgehammer to smash their way into a Sprint store located at Northeast 178th Street and Biscayne Boulevard, at 3 a.m., last Friday.

One subject could be seen emptying out a locker while the other stuffs a duffel bag with what appears to be cell phones.

When employees returned to work that morning, they were greeted with a mess.

“Everything was on the floor. The registers were yanked off. They took products from the back. The glass was damaged,” said an employee, who spoke to 7News under condition of anonymity.

While the value of all the things they stole remains unclear, the video showed them making off with a ton of loot.

“They came to the back. They took merchandise from the back,” the employee said. “It was horrible. Big theft. Whoever it is, we need to find them. If you know who they are, please let us know.”

If you have any information on this robbery, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

