Crooks rob man at gunpoint in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Two crooks reportedly ambushed and robbed a man at gunpoint in Miami.

Miami Police said the men demanded the victim’s car keys and gold chain along Northwest Second Avenue and 74th Street, around 7:50 p.m., on May 10.

The thieves then tried to take off in the victim’s car but ended up fleeing on foot after the car wouldn’t start.

The 35-year-old victim was not injured during the robbery.

If you have any information on this robbery, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

