Crooks caught on camera ransacking Northeast Miami-Dade home

NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A homeowner is asking for the public’s help to catch the thieves who burglarized his home in Northeast Miami-Dade.

Israel Grun said he was away during Labor Day weekend on Sept. 1 and came home to a smashed window pane at his house along Northeast 179th Terrace and 10th Avenue.

Surveillance cameras captured the crooks shattering the glass to the home’s side door.

“One guy here picked up a paver from the patio and smashed out this glass,” he said.

Inside the home, three televisions were stolen and ripped from the walls, among other items.

Grun showed 7News how the thieves ransacked his home.

“There was a 16-inch TV here with the DVD player modem,” said Grun while walking through his home. “They left the drawers open. Here in the front door, we had a monitor that showed all the surveillance cameras right up there. They yanked the whole thing out. They came up in here, they pried opened these doors. They’re locked on top and on bottom.”

The crooks also pried open locked closets and took whatever they could carry.

“They emptied out everything out onto the floor,” Grun said. “I guess they went into the bathroom because you can see footprints all in the bathroom, went through everything there.”

The glass on the home’s side door has since been boarded up.

The homeowner now has a message for the thieves.

“It’s brazen. If you look at the video, what got me upset is it’s kids. It’s young kids. They look young,” said Grun. “I don’t think any of them is over 17, maybe. They’re very young, and kids are not supposed to be walking around in the streets at night.”

If you have any information on this burglary, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.