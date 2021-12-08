SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Ring doorbell camera captured a holiday heist at a Southwest Miami-Dade home.

A crook was seen taking inflatable Christmas decorations outside a home along Southwest 269th Street and 134th Avenue at around 4 a.m., Wednesday.

The family who was targeted is hoping the video helps police find the crook responsible.

“They stole our Christmas inflatables,” said victim Yvette Falcon. “You see the Santa kind of take off floating away in the video.”

The Santa she is referring to is a 9-foot inflatable she had displayed in her front yard.

“It’s just really annoying,” said Falcon. “I have three boys so it’s a little frustrating that we decorate the house, we try to get everything looking nice for them and you have to worry about somebody just stealing your things.”

The thief apparently isn’t a fan of anything merry — or scary.

“Last October they stole our Halloween inflatables and now they stole our 9-foot tall Santa Claus,” said Falcon.

Falcon suspects it is the same thief behind other robberies down the street.

“They stole at our neighbor’s, last week, they took two of theirs and the neighbor behind us as well,” she said.

Falcon is now telling all of her neighbors to guard their Christmas decorations.

She also wanted to send a message to the not-so-jolly crook.

“Most people who have inflatables have them for their kids so I don’t know how you sleep at night. It’s disgusting,” said Falcon.

Although the inflatables are expensive, Falcon is saying it is not about the money, but the principle instead.

