Crook caught on camera stealing car outside Pembroke Pines apartment building

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are releasing surveillance video footage showing a man stealing a car outside of an apartment building in Pembroke Pines.

The video captured a man taking off with a victim’s car outside of the Bella Grand apartment community in the area of Northwest 104th Avenue and Eighth Street on March 2.

A car could be seen driving through a row of parked cars and stopping in front of a 2016 Ford Fusion before a man exited the vehicle’s passenger side and made his way into the Ford.

Officials said the thief and another suspect took off with a second vehicle, a 2014 Ford Explorer, after finding the victim’s keys with both key fobs. The victim believes the keys were accidentally dropped outside of their apartment.

Miami Gardens Police recovered the Ford Explorer four days later after it was suspected to be linked to a Hollywood armed carjacking.

The Ford Fusion remains missing and has a Florida tag of Y36AKZ.

Detectives said the man caught on camera was last seen wearing a light gray hoodie and dark gray sweatpants.

If you have any information on this car theft, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

