MIAMI (WSVN) - A crook was caught on camera stealing two mountain bikes from a storage room in a Brickell Key parking garage.

It happened at the Courvoisier Centre, on the 1100 block Drive in Miami’s Brickell Key neighborhood, on June 21, at approximately 7:18 a.m., according to City of Miami Police.

Police are looking for a white male who was last seen wearing a khaki colored hat, white T-shirt and gray shorts with a backpack.

Detectives said he fled through an exit located between the yacht club and the marked alleyway.

If you have any information on this theft, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

