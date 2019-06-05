Crocodile crawls into boat at Black Point Marina

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A crocodile crawled into a boat at Black Point Marina.

Video posted to Instagram by Nicolas Perez shows the crocodile inside a Seatow boat that was tied up at the fuel dock at the marina.

The crocodile is seen crawling around inside the boat before crawling out and onto the dock, and then back into the water.

Perez said crocodiles are often spotted swimming around the marina, but it is not common to see them jump into the boats.

