HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A wireless company is ensuring the holidays remain a season of smiles for South Florida children.

Cricket Wireless delivered hundreds of toys to the Salvation Army in Hialeah, Thursday.

The cellphone service provider raised funds through its “Likes for Tikes” holiday campaign. One dollar was donated for each “like” on a Cricket Wireless retail store’s Facebook page.

“Being able to help the children, the kids in need, it’s just an amazing feeling to be able to give back to the community,” said Cricket Wireless spokesperson Crystal Thompson.

“It’s amazing, because it’s the opportunity that the Salvation Army has to be a bridge in between donors and our community,” said Salvation Army spokesperson Nancy Azuaje.

More than $300,000 were raised, with all of the proceeds going toward buying toys for more than 700 families.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.