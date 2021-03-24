Crews work to save cat stuck on bridge over Intracoastal Waterway in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews are working to rescue a cat stuck on a bridge over the Intracoastal Waterway.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue responded to the scene at the 17th Street Causeway bridge over the Intracoastal, Wednesday afternoon.

Aerials show the black and white cat perched on a light pole sticking out from the bridge.

The city’s technical response team and fire boat is responding to figure out how to rescue the feline.

The two westbound lanes of 17th Street have been blocked off while crews work the scene. Marine Patrol is also stopping boat traffic below the bridge.

The Florida Department of Transportation has been called out to use a special boom truck to attempt to reach the cat.

