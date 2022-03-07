PORT EVERGLADES, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews are currently working to contain a waste water spill at Port Everglades.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue units responded to the scene at along berth 25 and 26 at the port at around 11:30 a.m., Monday.

Port Everglades officials said a truck driver hauling oily water waste from a Celebrity Silhouette cruise ship crashed into the exterior of a loading bridge and punctured the tank of the truck, which leaked onto the dock and into a storm drain.

About 700 gallons of the liquid — believed to be a mixture of urinal wastewater and kitchen waste — went down the storm drain.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

