Crews tending to injured horse at Plantation park

PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews are tending to an injured horse at a park in Plantation.

Plantation Fire Rescue responded to Volunteer Park, at 12050 W. Sunrise Blvd., Wednesday afternoon.

According to officials, the horse was on a walkway when it was injured.

7 Skyforce hovered over the park where the animal could be seeing lying on its side.

The department’s horse rescue unit is working to help the horse.

It not yet known what caused the horse to become injured.

