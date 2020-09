MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Water and Sewer crews have responded to the scene of a water main break in Miami.

It happened in the 1400 block of Brickell Avenue, near the Four Seasons hotel], Wednesday night.

Water shot out about 15 feet into the air and flooded part of the road.

Traffic has not been affected.

The cause of the break has not been determined.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.