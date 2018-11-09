Crews respond to gas leak at CocoWalk construction site

COCONUT GROVE, FLA. (WSVN) - - Miami Fire Rescue is responding to reports of a major gas leak at a construction site at CocoWalk.

The gas leak appears to stem from a line that was cut while the crew was excavating.

The area has been evacuated while the Technical Rescue and HazMat teams respond.

The gas company has also responded and is working to shut off the gas.

Traffic in the area on Grand Avenue has been shut down, so it is recommended that motorists seek alternative routes.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.