Crews respond to ammonia leak at PortMiami; no reported injuries

MIAMI (WSVN) - Crews are investigating an ammonia leak from a cargo container at PortMiami.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to PortMiami, at 1015 North America Way, just after 1 p.m., Wednesday

7Skyforce HD hovered above a terminal as crews aired out some canisters that were inside the container.

Officials believe at least one of these canisters was leaking ammonia.

No injuries have been reported.

Crews have not conducted any evacuations.

Officials said there is no way to cap the leak, so they are allowing the canisters to vent.

