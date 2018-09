Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews have safely removed a man who was dangling on the side of a building in a Kendall neighborhood.

Crews responded to the building at 11430 North Kendall Drive, Thursday afternoon, after a worker was left hanging from the building.

Firefighters were able to safely bring the man down to the ground just after 12 p.m.

It remains unknown what happened before the worker was left dangling.

