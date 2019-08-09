Crews rescue Weston dog who got teeth hooked on crate’s bars

WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - A Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue crew rescued a dog who got its teeth hooked on its metal crate inside a Weston home.

Crews responded to Carolina Loreto’s home to find the dog’s mouth open and its teeth hooked against the crate’s metal bars, Friday afternoon.

“She is such a sweetheart,” Loreto said. “She just wanna be … she just need love.”

Dahlia, the 4-year-old pit bull mix, got its teeth hooked into her metal crate while Loreto’s teenage daughters were home alone. Loreto said she was at work when the canine found itself in that position.

“And they called me, FaceTiming me, and they were crying and yelling, and I didn’t understand,” Loreto said. “I was like, ‘Calm down. Tell me what is happening.’ ‘It’s Dahlia! It’s Dahlia!'”

Two neighbors tried to free the canine and couldn’t help, so the girls called BSFR.

“It’s almost as though she got her jaws clamped down on it, but then couldn’t open back up again to get off,” Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue firefighter Patrick Manfredi said.

In a cellphone video, firefighters from the Weston station could be seen cutting the crate’s bars to free the dog.

“The dog was stuck in a horrible position,” Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue Lt. Dani Campbell said.

Dahlia was soon freed from the crate’s bars, and Loreto said she is forever thankful for the firefighters.

“Oh, my God, it’s incredible,” Loreto said.

When asked what she thought of the firefighters, Loreto replied, “I love them already. How they treated [the] girls and everything was so, like, grateful with that.”

Needless to say, Dahlia will not be going back inside the crate.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.