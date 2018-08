MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A public works crew found a loaded gun at a Miami Beach park.

The dangerous discovery was in Lummus Park along 10th Street and Ocean Drive, Tuesday morning.

The loaded handgun was later turned over to police.

Officials now want to know who the gun belongs to and how it would end up in a public park.

