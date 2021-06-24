SURFSIDE, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews have put out a fire at the scene of the partial collapse of a Surfside condo.

Heavy smoke could be seen coming from the rubble of the collapsed building, Thursday afternoon.

Crews could be seen spraying water into the structure.

The flames reportedly ignited as crews tried to make a pathway through the building’s basement in attempt to access some of the rubble.

At least one person has died and 35 other people have been rescued after the collapse. Search and rescue operations are currently underway, as 99 people are still missing.

Those who live at the Champlain Towers South Condo are being asked to complete a Wellness Check Form as part of Miami-Dade County’s efforts to ensure all tenants of the building are located.

