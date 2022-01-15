NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews responded to a fire at a Northwest Miami-Dade apartment building, Saturday morning.

Several units were on the scene of the three story building located around Northwest 14th Avenue and 95th Street.

The building is destroyed.

The people who live there were asleep when the blaze broke out.

“I heard the commotion outside, and I came and looked out the window and I saw the smoke, so right away I got my shoes and went next door and wake my neighbors up,” said a resident.

“We got here very quickly and so did our neighboring, other units and we were able to extinguish the fire and get everyone out safely,” said Megan Todaro, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

No injuries were reported.

The Red Cross stepped in to help those impacted.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

