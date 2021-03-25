Crews continue search for missing 20-year-old’s body at West Miami-Dade lake

WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The search continues for a man presumed dead after an incident involving a personal watercraft in West Miami-Dade.

Crews returned to the lake near Northwest 25th Street and 127th Avenue on Thursday to look for 20-year-old Alexander Garcia, who went missing while riding a personal watercraft on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, 7Skyforce spotted an overturned personal watercraft floating in the murky water.

Officials are calling the search a recovery mission.

