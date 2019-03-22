Crews cap natural gas leak in Pinecrest

PINECREST, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews have repaired a ruptured natural gas pipe in a Pinecrest neighborhood that caused some homes to be temporarily evacuated.

Pinecrest Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene in the area of Southwest 77th Avenue and 112th Street, just before 4 p.m., Thursday.

Officials said a construction crew hit the gas line, which caused fumes to shoot out of the ground.

Officers shut down Killian Drive from Southwest 74th and 78th avenues and from Southwest 110th to 118th streets while they worked to contain the leak.

Crews were able to contain the leak and then allowed residents to return to their homes.

