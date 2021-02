NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews have capped a gas leak in North Miami Beach.

Officials shut down a stretch of Biscayne Boulevard near Northeast 143rd Street, early Friday morning.

The north and southbound lanes of Biscayne Boulevard between 143rd and 146th streets were shut down for hours but have since reopened.

No injuries were reported.

