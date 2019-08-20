Crews cap gas leak in Miramar

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews have capped a gas leak in Miramar that was broken by a large piece of heavy equipment.

Miramar Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene at Southwest 66th Avenue and 20th Street, Tuesday afternoon.

According to officials, a two-inch underground gas line was broken after large, heavy equipment fell on it.

Crews worked with the gas company to cap the leak.

Fire officials said a technical rescue team was also on the scene.

No injuries were reported, and the gas company is now handling the scene of the leak, fire officials said.

