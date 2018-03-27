Crews battle warehouse fire in Hialeah

Fire crews are on the scene of a warehouse fire in Hialeah that broke out overnight.

The Hialeah Fire Department responded to the scene near Northwest 62nd Street and 37th Avenue, at around 3:30 a.m., Tuesday.

According to officials, the blaze started as a one alarm fire but quickly turned into a two alarm fire.

Upon arrival, crews could see flames and smoke billowing from the roof. The roof has since collapsed.

No one was inside the building at the time of the collapse.

7News spoke with the Fire Captain, who said they are fighting the fire defensively from the outside to prevent it from spreading.

“It looks like it’s been spreading in the building,” said Hialeah Fire Captain David Rodriguez. “We’re controlling the exposures, but yeah, it starts to calm down and then it flares back up. Whatever fire load is there is real, real heavy. We’re very concerned about some railroad tracks to the east side, which we have that protected and then the surrounding warehouses is what we’re protecting at this time.”

Rodriguez said one other warehouse could be in jeopardy if the fire is not contained.

The county is now assisting in battling the flames.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

