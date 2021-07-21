NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Residents of Crestview Towers are eagerly waiting to see when they can get back into their homes, but for now, city officials are giving them a chance to go back in and get their belongings.

“They literally took my home without any warning,” one woman said.

“We haven’t been able to get really anything in three weeks,” said resident Joey Rodriguez. “They said, ‘Hey, call this number, you know, they’re gonna be able to help you out.’ The number of the building, no one answers the phone, you know, they respond to emails sparingly. It’s just really difficult.”

City leaders shut down the building in early July and evacuated residents because of structural concerns.

Miami Fire Rescue reinspected the building and found 39 code violations according to the city, including a fire alarm system that wasn’t working as well as a generator that was also not working.

“If it takes them an hour, if it takes them two hours, whatever it takes them to fill up their moving trucks and get their stuff out of here, if that’s what they want to do, that’s what we’re going to allow them to do,” said North Miami Beach Mayor Anthony Defillipo.

The mayor said residents can visit their units all day on Wednesday, but starting Monday, appointments will need to be made.

“We realize that they’re probably getting an abundance of calls at one time too, so if you can’t get a hold of them, leave a message, drop an email, but be consistent.”

It remains unclear when residents will be able to move back in.

“The way it’s looking right now is the reason why we’re doing this today, because it doesn’t look like it’s gonna be another two weeks or even a week.

He said further, “In no way does the city want to hold anybody’s possessions hostage or keep them inside… Some families have found other places where they can live. Some families decided to put their stuff in storage and eventually find something, and there are those that still haven’t found anything and are keeping their stuff in there… We’re here today to provide civility and order and that’s why you see our police department here.”

When asked what the steps are for residents collecting their belongings, Defillipo said, “The association is reaching out to all the people that live in the building and offering them this opportunity, so you can’t just show up. You’d have to schedule an appointment… Monday’s officially when the appointments are gonna start taking place. For those that want to come today and we can facilitate this, our police department will be here. We started at 8 o’clock and we’ll be here all day long.”

For residents who want to make an appointment to get their belongings, call 786-401-6727.

