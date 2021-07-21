NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Residents of Crest View Towers are eagerly waiting to see when they can get back into their homes, but for now, city officials are giving them a chance to go back in and get their belongings.

7News spoke with the Mayor of North Miami Beach Anthony Defillipo on Wednesday when he mentioned how things will work for residents.

“We’re here at the Crest View Towers and after the last press conference we had about a week and a half ago, I had received an abundance of calls and requests, so did the city, about residents wanting to get all of their valuables. They didn’t want to go in for just 15 minutes and grab the essentials, so the city administration together with our police department and the association worked out a plan where we would be able to allow these residents to temporarily go in, get all of their possessions for those that wanted to get out and get on with their lives to go ahead and do so.”

He said further, “In no way does the city want to hold anybody’s possessions hostage or keep them inside… Some families have found other places where they can live. Some families decided to put their stuff in storage and eventually find something, and there are those that still haven’t found anything and are keeping their stuff in there… We’re here today to provide civility and order and that’s why you see our police department here.”

When asked what the steps are for residents collecting their belongings, Defillipo said, “The association is reaching out to all the people that live in the building and offering them this opportunity, so you can’t just show up. You’d have to schedule an appointment… Monday’s officially when the appointments are gonna start taking place. For those that want to come today and we can facilitate this, our police department will be here. We started at 8 o’clock and we’ll be here all day long.”

