Crane topples onto Fort Lauderdale home during shed delivery

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A crane has toppled onto a home in Fort Lauderdale while attempting to bring a shed into the backyard.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene at a home located along Northeast 57th Street and 20th Avenue, just before 12 p.m., Friday.

7SkyForce HD hovered above the scene where the crane could be seen toppled onto the roof of the home and partially resting on powerlines near the backyard.

The crane lifted a shed over the top of the home and attempted to bring it to the backyard when it toppled over.

Aerial views showed the straps still attached to the shed that was placed partially on the neighbor’s property.

Rescue officials said the home was unoccupied at the time of the incident but it did sustain structural damage.

It remains unclear what caused the crane to topple over.

The crane operator sustained minor injuries.

Fuel was leaking from the vehicle but a temporary fix has been put in place to keep it contained.

Florida Power and Light crews have since responded to the scene to de-energize the powerlines.

Tow truck companies are being called out to the scene to bring the crane upright.

