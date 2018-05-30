Crane collapses onto several homes in Lauderhill; 2 injured

LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Several homes have been damaged and two people were injured after a crane collapsed in Lauderhill.

Lauderhill Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene near Northwest 11th Street and 44th Terrace, just before 4 p.m., Wednesday.

According fire rescuers, there are at least two injuries: the crane operator and an occupant of one of the homes.

Crews said the crane was erecting a Florida Power and Light Pole when it toppled over.

It remains unknown how many homes have been effected by the collapse.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.