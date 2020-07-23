COVID-19 testing site opens at Miami-Dade Auditorium, 4 other sites to open on Friday

MIAMI (WSVN) - A drive-thru COVID-19 testing site has temporarily opened at the Miami-Dade Auditorium.
On Thursday morning, the Florida Division of Emergency Management announced the site opening as a part of an initiative to bring five new federally funded testing sites to South Florida.
Testing at the Miami-Dade Auditorium, located at 2901 W. Flagler St., begins at 12:30 p.m. and closes at 6 p.m. on Thursday.
Individuals 5 years of age and older are able to get tested for free at the site, regardless of symptoms.
The following four sites will start COVID-19 testing on Friday:
- Miami Jackson High School, located at 1751 NW 36th St. in Miami.
- Dillard High School, located at 2501 NW 11th St. in Fort Lauderdale.
- Blanche Ely High School, located at 1201 NW 6th Ave. in Pompano Beach.
- MacArthur High School, located at 6501 Hollywood Blvd. in Hollywood.
Testing at the five sites will be conducted from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m., by appointment only.
All sites will stop operating after 6 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 2.
To schedule an appointment to get tested, click here.
