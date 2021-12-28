FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Holiday travel is getting harder as COVID-19 continues to cause more trouble for travelers at South Florida airports.

Flights from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport experienced heavy delays and cancellations, Tuesday.

The situation has been different at Miami International Airport, where travelers encountered shorter lines and fewer delays.

Airline officials advise travelers to check their flight status before heading to the airport.

