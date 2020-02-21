Couple searching for dog after it ran off following crash in Coral Gables

CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida couple is desperate to find their dog after they were involved in a crash, and the canine ran off.

Sherry Yao, a student at the University of Miami, could be seen wiping away tears as she spoke about Pablo, a 15-pound poodle, that is now missing.

“He’s very important to me, and he’s super sweet,” she said. “He’s pretty timid. I’m worried that anyone could get him.”

Pablo has been missing since Thursday, after Yao’s boyfriend was involved in a crash at the intersection of Campo Sano and University Drive at around 4:30 p.m.

Cellphone video captured the immediate aftermath of the crash. The video was taken minutes after the terrified 2-year-old poodle jumped out of the crashed car and took off running.

“The dog ran that way and then straight to the parking spot,” Yao said as she pointed in the direction her pet ran to 7News cameras.

If you have any information on Pablo’s whereabouts, please contact WSVN or call Sherry Yao at 857-302-8696.

