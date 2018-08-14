Couple crossing the street struck by hit-and-run driver in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are searching for the hit-and-run driver who struck a couple in Miami.

The husband and wife were crossing the intersection of Northwest Seventh Avenue and 69th Street when they were hit by a pickup truck early Tuesday morning.

Miami Police responded to the call.

Officials said the driver hit the couple and didn’t stop.

The pair were checked out by fire rescue and are OK.

If you have any information on this hit-and-run, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

