County Line Road shut down after fatal crash involving moped in Miramar

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman who was on a moped has died after a crash in Miramar.

Miramar Police responded to the scene along the 7100 block of County Line Road at around 3:30 a.m., Friday.

Officials said a male driver and female passenger were on a moped when a vehicle crashed into them.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man driving the moped was transported to Memorial Regional Hospital in critical condition.

The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene of the crash.

Officials said the vehicle went over the center median and smashed into a guardrail after crashing into the moped.

County Line Road, just north of Hard Rock Stadium, has been completely shut down from the westbound lanes of 65th Lane extending over the Turnpike bridge.

Miramar Police are now investigating the crash.

