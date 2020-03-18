Coronavirus cases in South Florida nearly double overnight

(WSVN) - The Florida Department of Health has released an update on the total number of coronavirus cases, and the numbers in South Florida have nearly doubled overnight.

On Wednesday morning, the total number of cases in Florida rose to 314.

In Miami-Dade, the 32 previously confirmed positive cases jumped to a total of 76.

Three of the cases in Miami-Dade are non-Florida residents.

In Broward County, the previously recorded 43 cases has now been updated to 80.

Seven cases reported in Broward are patients who are not Florida residents.

A total of 2,493 people have been tested in the state, while 878 are currently being monitored.

There are a total of 289 positive cases in Florida Residents and 25 positive cases in non-Florida residents

The Florida Department of Health reports 954 cases are still pending results from the COVID-19 tests.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.