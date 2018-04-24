Coral Gables police chief cleared of wrongdoing after pool party photo controversy

CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - The Coral Gables City Commission has ruled that Police Chief Ed Hudak did not act inappropriately after he took a photo with several female officers during a pool party.

A host of residents and fellow officers showed to support Hudak during a Tuesday morning City Commission meeting where officials determined Hudak’s fate.

The city launched an investigation into Hudak after he attended a pool party for one of his officers and posed for a picture with several fellow officers.

After the photo was taken, the city received an anonymous letter accusing him of misconduct.

After a nine-month probe, the City Manager Cathy Swanson announced her decision. “I’ve decided to rescind the reprimand in the best interest of the city,” Swanson said.

“I appreciate the manager’s decision to look at it again,” Hudak said. “I came in today prepared to defend myself and because she revisited it, we are fine.”

Hudak has run the Coral Gables Police Department since 2014. He’s a 28-year veteran with the department.

