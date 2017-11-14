Photo of Coral Gables police chief at pool party causes controversy

CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - A photo of the Coral Gables Police Chief attending a pool party with fellow officers has caused a controversy and two investigations.

The photo that started an investigation shows Coral Gables Police Chief Edward Hudak at a pool party with 14 female police officers in July.

Hudak was asked to attend the party, so he stopped by for a few minutes and took the photo. Afterward, someone took the photo and posted it to social media, claiming they were at the party and made allegations against the officers and the chief regarding their inappropriate behavior.

Then, someone sent a letter to the city manager claiming the chief was inappropriate at the party and sexually harassed the officers — something which the officers deny.

Ultimately, the city requested an independent investigation into the chief. However, the Fraternal Order of Police claims the city still hasn’t looked into who posted allegations against the chief and the police officers, which they reiterate are not true.

“We went to the city in good faith, hoping that they would do the investigation, and unfortunately, all that came out of that was an investigation against the chief,” said John Baublitz of the FOP.

“Every one of them has said from the beginning that there’s no validity to any of the allegations that were posted on the internet,” said Osnat Rind. “Neither the allegations made against the chief or the allegations, frankly, that were made against them.”

According to the FOP, the officers feel that they are being used by someone in the city to damage the chief’s reputation.

