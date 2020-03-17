Construction worker killed after woman drives through closed lanes along MacArthur Causeway

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A construction worker has died after being hit by a car driving along closed lanes on the MacArthur Causeway.

According to Miami Beach Police, the vehicle was traveling along the westbound lanes on the MacArthur Causeway at approximately 11:30 p.m., Monday.

The driver made her way into a closed construction lane and fatally struck a construction worker.

She also rear-ended another vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle that was hit was transported to Mount Sinai Medical Center with minor injuries.

All lanes in the area have since reopened.

Police continue to investigate.

