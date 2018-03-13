Construction underway for new ‘Star Wars’ land at Walt Disney World

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (WSVN/AP) — It’s set to open next year, but Disney is giving fans a sneak peek at the progress of their highly-anticipated “Star Wars” themed land.

The theme park company unveiled the aerial video at their annual shareholder meeting, showing how far along construction is in their new park expansion.

The video “lets you see the size, scope and amazing detail that’s already being put in place in this new land,” the Disney Parks Blog noted.

The 14-acre land will be called Galaxy’s Edge, set on a new planet called Batuu on the outer rim of the galaxy, Disney Imagineers said. It is set to be Disney’s largest single-themed land expansion.

The footage shows construction at Disney’s California park, but the exact same land is also currently being built at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Florida.

Galaxy’s Edge focuses on two major rides allowing guests to lead their own adventures. The first is a battle between the Resistance and the First Order. The second allows riders to take control of the Millennium Falcon.

Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge will first open at Disneyland, followed shortly by a second, identical location at Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World. Both are set to open in 2019, but Disney has yet not set a specific date.

