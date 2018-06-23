MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Community leaders came together in Miami Gardens to give back to the people that need it the most.

Feeding South Florida and city officials teamed up to put on a free food distribution at Mount Zion AME Church, Saturday morning.

Pastors pageant queens and mayors lined up to feed their community.

“I believe in helping those who are less fortunate,” said Miami Gardens Vice Mayor Erhabor Ighodaro. “We all have been blessed. To those to whom much has been given, much is required, so this is our responsibility, to help uplift the community.”

The Feeding South Florida free community food distribution happens every month. Families in need can line up and receive bread, fruits, vegetables and other kitchen staples.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.