Commissioner, local church host vaccinations as Hard Rock Stadium announces site shift

Related Food Distribution

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A shift in how COVID-19 testing and vaccinations are administered at the Hard Rock Stadium site went into effect on Monday.

The announcement was made Sunday, hours after Miami-Dade Commissioner Kionne McGhee hosted a vaccine drive in partnership with Second Baptist Church in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Florida Division of Emergency Management spokesperson Mike Jachles said the changes at Hard Rock Stadium aim to cut down on confusion and wait times.

“Instead of everybody coming to one line, there will be one entrance for vaccines,” he said.

Jachles said the vaccines will be given in a new location, by appointment only.

“This will be in the south side of 199th Street, and cars must approach from the west to the east,” he said. “They’ll enter into Gate 16.”

The site will continue to administer 1,000 vaccines per day, but they’re hoping this shift will speed things up.

“We want to be able to improve efficiency, and by doing that, we’re taking the vaccines to a separate line,” said Jachles.

The event in Southwest Miami-Dade, meanwhile, provided shots for 500 pre-registered residents 65 and older.

“I’m so happy about this,” said Teresa Brock.

“I just feel good about it,” said a woman.

​”They haven’t been forgotten,” said McGhee. “We’re going to fight for what’s ours, and we’re going to make sure that their day in getting these vaccines is here.”

With the statewide shortage and appointments quickly filling up, some of the seniors who waited inside their vehicles said the event comes as a relief.

“You don’t know how many times I kept going in and going in and going in to see that, unfortunately, everything is filled,” said Brock.

With the high volume of vaccine needs not meeting the demand, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said she and Commission Chair Audrey Edmonson were forced to send a letter to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis requesting more doses.

“We’re telling the governor we want three times or four times the amount of vaccine that we’re getting,” Levine Cava said Friday.

But until those needs are met, seniors who took part in Sunday’s vaccine drive said they’re thankful this site was able to give them a dose of hope.

“We both have underlying conditions, especially her. She’s had a stroke and stuff, so I’m just so happy that they’re seeing fit to take care of us,” said Brock.

“I feel that more people could come out and get it, so they can be safe and protect themselves and others as well,” said a woman.

Those who received their first shot at the event will be automatically placed on a list for their second dose without having to register again.

Even though Monday is a holiday, the Hard Rock Stadium site will be open for testing and vaccinations by appointment only.

Later in the week, the county will expand its efforts to vaccinate vulnerable residents 65 and older who live in public housing.

A mobile vaccination team is set to visit a senior center in Little Havana on Wednesday.

Incoming Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky recently shared a grim warning for the weeks ahead.

“By the middle of February, we expect half a million deaths in this country,” said Dr. Rochelle Walensky. “That doesn’t speak to the tens of thousands of people who are living with a yet uncharacterized syndrome after they’ve recovered.”

For more information about making an appointment at Miami-Dade vaccination sites, click here. For sites in Broward, click here.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.