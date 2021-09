MARATHON, FLA. (WSVN) - The U.S. Coast Guard has repatriated 16 Cuban migrants found off the Florida Keys.

Coast Guard members located the migrants on a makeshift vessel off the coast of Marathon, Wednesday.

Officials gave them medical attention after they were taken on board.

The migrants were sent back to Cuba on Friday.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.