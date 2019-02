KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - U.S. Coast Guard crews came to the rescue of a boater who was injured off Key West.

Officials said the 49-year-old woman was on board a sailboat when she suffered a head injury about 6 miles east of Boot Key Harbor, Monday.

Crews managed to safely transfer her onto a Coast Guard ship. Paramedics then took her to a hospital.

