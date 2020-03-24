City of Miami residents ordered to stay at home starting Tuesday

MIAMI (WSVN) - The mayor of Miami has announced that the city will be issuing a stay at home order starting Tuesday.

Mayor Francis Suarez announced the order in a video shared on social media Tuesday afternoon.

“We are putting a shelter in place order, or stay at home order, [Tuesday],” Suarez said. “I’ve been trying to do it for the last week. Unfortunately, I’ve been getting resistance internally, but thanks to Commissioner [Alex] Díaz de la Portilla and others who have been so helpful, we’re going to be putting it in today and hoping that people get the message to stay home, and if you’re coming for spring break, go home.”

Yesterday, I was retested as part of the official process to be released from quarantine. Here are my results as well as some major announcements regarding new testing and safety measures in the @CityofMiami. pic.twitter.com/EuEhtAJxGr — Mayor Francis Suarez (@FrancisSuarez) March 24, 2020

The stay at home order will take effect at 11:59 p.m.

According to officials, residents are allowed to:

Travel within the city to seek goods and services from essential retail establishments, such as grocery stores and pharmacies.

Travel within the city to perform work in support of essential activities and establishments.

Travel within the city to deliver essential services to homes, such as repair, landscaping and pool services.

Officials said residents are allowed to participate in outdoor recreational activities as long as they do not enter areas that have been closed to the public, such as parks, and practice social distancing.

The mayor also announced that he had once again tested positive for the virus and will continue to remain in quarantine.

Suarez also said seniors 65 and older who are exhibiting symptoms can be tested in their homes at no charge thanks to City of Miami Fire Rescue.

Miami Beach was the first city in South Florida to implement a stay at home order for its residents. Miami now joins Miami Beach, Golden Beach and Aventura as some of the cities who have issued similar orders.

